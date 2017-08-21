Gold Coast sack head coach Neil Henry

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Gold Coast Titans have sacked head coach Neil Henry after three years at the club.

The 56-year-old was handed his marching orders after the Titans slumped to a fifth straight defeat, leaving them 14th on the league ladder.

Crisis talks were held over the weekend and a decision was reached to remove the former Canberra and North Queensland chief following a poor run of form and a public bust-up with Titans star Jarryd Hayne.

It was speculated that Henry never wanted to bring the Australian international to the club following a stint in the NFL, although Henry denied those suggestions.

Hayne then told the media he would leave the club if he wasn’t wanted, which suggested one of the pair would leave the club.

Ultiamtely, Henry was shown the door. Although the club’s CEO

“This is not a Neil vs. Jarryd issue solely,” Titans CEO Graham Annesley said.

“I know the media has been focused very much on a head-to-head issue between Neil and Jarryd but that was really just the catalyst that brought the issue to the fore and meant it needed to be addressed before we got to the end of the season.

“But there were wider issues, many of which I can’t go into, that the board needed to consider.”