Gold Coast second-half showing downs Wests

Gold Coast Titans produced three unanswered tries in the second half to storm away to a 30-12 victory against Wests Tigers.

Wests were welcoming new fullback Moses Mbye and the returning Robbie Farah into the side. They made the perfect start through Kevin Naiqama.

That was before tries from Ryan James and Ash Taylor for the Gold Coast and Josh Reynolds for Wests levelled the scores at 12-12 at half-time.

AJ Brimson, Anthony Don and Jai Arrow all scored for the Titans in the second half as they wrestled control to take victory.

Tigers: Mbye, Watene-Zelezniak, Marsters, Naiqama, Thompson, Reynolds, Brooks, Packer, Farah, Twal, Lawrence, McQueen, Taylor; Interchanges: Aloiai, Sue, Chee-Kam, Eisenhuth

Tries: Naiqama, Reynolds; Goals: Marsters 2

Titans: Gordon, Don, Copley, Lee, Sami, Brimson, Taylor, Wallace, Peats, James, Proctor, Hipgrave, Arrow; Interchanges: Rein, Matthews, Fotuaika, Stockwell

Tries: James, Taylor, Brimson, Don, Arrow; Goals: Gordon 5

