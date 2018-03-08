Golding determined to fight for his place at Leeds rather than depart

Ashton Golding has no intentions of leaving Leeds in order to earn regular first-team action.

The fullback has found himself out of the side at the start of the season because of the excellent form of Jack Walker.

As a result, there had been some suggestions the 21-year-old may go out on loan in order to keep match sharp.

However, Golding insists he wants to stay at his hometown club and fight for his place, starting with the club’s clash with Hull FC tonight.

“I’m a Leeds boy, I love Leeds and the only time I’d leave Leeds is if they turned around and said they didn’t want me.

“I’m going to work hard to make sure that day never comes, but if it did I’d have to be realistic. I’ve got to provide and pay for a mortgage. But at the moment I’m happy doing what I’m doing and it will come good eventually.

“I’m not frustrated. I’m honoured to play for this club and to work day in, day out with some legends. Playing for the club is a bonus for me. I strive to play and work hard, and when I get my opportunity hopefully I can take it.

“It’s a battle for a shirt and I have to come to terms with it. Jack is a great kid and a great player and I have my work cut out to displace him from the team.”

Golding was due to start in the club’s clash with Catalans last week in place of Walker, who was recovering from a knee injury, but he insists that missed opportunity won’t get him down.

“With me, I base myself on my mental strength. It’s just a minor setback and I could let it have an effect on me, but I’ve got to be more resilient than that. It won’t bother me and it’s not as frustrating as it may sound; it’s round four now and there are lots to go.

“I work hard and I’m a believer in the saying that you get what you deserve. Stringing together some games would be ideal, but I can’t change the weather. Hopefully I’ll be in the squad to play Hull FC (this Thursday) and we’ll go from there.”