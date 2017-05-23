Golding signs five-year deal with Leeds

10 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos have rewarded young fullback Ashton Golding for his fine form, handing him a new five-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old has put in a number of exceptional performances for the Rhinos this year, fresh off being handed the number 1 jersey ahead of the current season.

Although he is yet to score this campaign, his defensive contributions have been applauded following a number of eye-catching try-saving tackles.

He will now remain at the club until the end of the 2022 season.

Golding made his debut in 2014 and has established himself as a key member of Leeds’ squad.

Golding said: “I am over the moon to have agreed a new five-year contract. I have always dreamed of being able to stay at this club for a long time and to have signed on the dotted line now means a lot to me and my family.

“There has been a lot of confidence shown in me this year. I think there is something special here at this club with the fans, the players, the coaches and the set up and I am just glad to be part of that for at least the next five years. It means a lot to me to play for this great club and pull my shirt on.”

Brian McDermott added: “Ashton thoroughly deserves this new deal and it is great for not just our club but the Super League competition that we are retaining young British talent like Ashton. He has a real enthusiasm and desire to continue to learn and develop. The opportunities in front of him in the next five years are exciting ones. He is passionate about Leeds Rhinos and what we stand for and this is great news for the club as a whole.”