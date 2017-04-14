Good Friday’s Championship talking points

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

How will Bradford cope without Jordan Lilley?

Bradford take on Halifax in a huge West Yorkshire derby on Friday night – but they look set to do so without one of their best players of the season so far. Jordan Lilley has made a huge impact at Odsal since arriving on loan from Leeds – as has Salford prop Daniel Murray. But the Bulls will have to try do it without both of them on Friday: replacing them both will be a tough ask for Leigh Beattie.

Can Neil Kelly make an instant impact at Dewsbury?

Dewsbury certainly caught fans off-guard this week when they announced former coach Neil Kelly was to return for a second spell in charge – and there would be no better time for him to make an instant impact than this Friday against Batley. The Rams, without putting too fine a point on it, simply have to start winning games sooner rather than later. Beating the Bulldogs would be a perfect way to start for Kelly.

Can Swinton afford to lose to Oldham?

Had it not been for Bradford’s 12-point deduction, Swinton would have found themselves in the bottom two going into Easter. John Duffy’s side have found the going tough in 2017 and on Friday, they have a game which, in the context of their season, looks to be huge. They face local rivals Oldham and, if they lose, they will be five points adrift of the Roughyeds. Is defeat unthinkable?

Will Featherstone’s revival continue at Hull KR?

Defeat to Toulouse a fortnight ago had left many thinking Featherstone were hitting a rocky patch: but how they have responded in some style. Back-to-back wins, the most recent of which saw them beat London Broncos, has Fev handily placed level-second going into Friday’s mouthwatering clash at unbeaten Hull KR. Their recent good form has been heartening to say the least: can they cause a major shock this weekend?

Is Friday must-win for London’s top-four hopes?

It’s been a rough few weeks for Andrew Henderson’s London. Defeat to Featherstone last weekend saw their bad run of form continue – with them sliding out of the top four in the process. They have a huge game at Batley on Monday but before that, they face a Toulouse side riding high in second place. Should the Broncos fall six behind the Frenchmen, what next?