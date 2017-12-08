Good Prospect for Hunslet…

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

HUNSLET’S players and staff, together with supporters, will descend on the New Prospect, in the heart of the south Leeds suburb, on Saturday (9 December) to celebrate victory in the Kingstone Press League 1 Shield Final at the end of last season.

The bash starts at 2.30pm, and entry is free.

The New Prospect – formerly the Prospect – is on Moor Road, LS10 2JJ and is the base for Hunslet’s Memories Club on the first Wednesday of each month, from noon.