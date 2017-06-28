GOSSIP: Andre Savelio to join NRL side Brisbane Broncos

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

NRL side Brisbane Broncos have reportedly won the race to sign Warrington forward Andre Savelio.

League Express revealed this week that Savelio was attracting the interest of numerous NRL sides following the impending expiry of his one-year deal at the Wolves.

And reports in Australia this week have suggested that it is Wayne Bennett’s Broncos who have landed the services of Savelio from 2018 onwards.

It’s been suggested Savelio will sign a two-year deal at Brisbane as he begins a new chapter of his career in the NRL.

Savelio only signed at Warrington at the start of this season after deciding to move on from St Helens, where he won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal Rookie of the Year in 2015.

But it now looks likely that Savelio is set to depart the Halliwell Jones Stadium at the end of this season and head to Australia.