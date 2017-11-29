GOSSIP: Canberra to turn to Michael McIlorum to fill Hodgson void?

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Could Canberra Raiders be about to launch another swoop on one of Super League’s best hookers?

The Green Machine already have former Hull KR and current England star Josh Hodgson on their books – however, Hodgson suffered a serious knee injury while playing for England against Tonga on Saturday.

That has not only ruled him out of this weekend’s World Cup final, but also for a significant period of the 2018 NRL season, too. His initial return date has been pencilled in around the time of the end-of-season play-offs.

And interestingly, a report from Australia has suggested that the Raiders have now made enquiries as to McIlorum’s availability.

Furthermore, the report also details that Wigan are prepared to let him leave to join the NRL side, which would be a fascinating move for the 2016 champions.

McIlorum has two years remaining on his contract with the Warriors, however, with the likes of Thomas Leuluai and Sam Powell capable of playing hooker, Wigan would certainly not be short of options should they decide to let the Ireland international leave.

Any departure of McIlorum would also leave Wigan able to strengthen other areas of their squad ahead of the new season.