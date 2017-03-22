GOSSIP: Geoff Toovey linked with NRL return

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls coach in waiting Geoff Toovey is among the frontrunners to take the vacant coaching job at NRL side Wests Tigers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Wednesday that Toovey is among the leading contenders to replace Jason Taylor at the Tigers – with the likes of Ivan Cleary and Laurie Daley also in the mix.

Toovey is yet to officially take charge of the Bulls, after revealing to League Express earlier this year that visa issues were preventing him from undertaking the role straight away.

He and Bradford are still waiting for those issues to be resolved; but under interim coach Leigh Beattie, the Bulls have already clawed back half of the 12-point deduction imposed on them by the RFL.

They face Dewsbury in their latest Championship game on Sunday – with Toovey still unlikely to officially take charge.

The Bulls have been approached for comment by TotalRL.