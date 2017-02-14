GOSSIP: Greenwood and Taia set for Saints swap?

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens forward Joe Greenwood is being linked with an immediate move away from St Helens to NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

Reports in Australia are suggesting the 23-year-old forward is set to join the Titans in a deal that will see former Catalans back-row Zeb Taia move the other way.

Greenwood made his debut for St Helens as a teenager in 2012 and has gone on to make almost 80 appearances for the club.

He has been touted for big things by his current head coach Keiron Cunningham, but the lure of moving Down Under is understood to have enticed him to pursue a move away from The Totally Wicked Stadium.

In return, Saints will sign 32-year-old Taia from the Titans as part of the deal. The former New Zealand international impressed in his maiden year for Gold Coast but is now reportedly set for a return to Super League.