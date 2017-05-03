GOSSIP: Mahe Fonua linked with NRL return
Could in-form Hull winger and fans favourite Mahe Fonua be about to return to the NRL?
Fonua has been in great form this season for the Black and Whites, playing a pivotal role in their push for a top-four finish for the second consecutive season.
The former Melbourne man signed a three-year deal with FC at the start of last season so is still under contract for 2018 – however, one report in Australia has linked him with a move back to the NRL:
Hearing former Melbourne winger Mahe Fonua may be coming back to the NRL with Wests Tigers among potential destinations.
— Brent Read (@brentread_7) May 3, 2017
In a later tweet, the journalist also suggests a deal with Wests is done:
@Batesy99 Done at Tigers I believe
— Brent Read (@brentread_7) May 3, 2017
The news would be a huge body blow for FC, who once again look capable of pushing for honours on all fronts this season.