GOSSIP: Toronto Wolfpack eye up Ashton Sims

This story first appeared in Monday’s League Express. To ensure you don’t miss out on stories like this in future as soon as they’re released, click here to open your digital subscription to League Express: for the price of a coffee!

Ashton Sims’ Warrington Wolves future is in doubt, after he emerged as a recruitment target of Toronto Wolfpack.

League Express can reveal that Sims, a Fiji international prop forward, has been shortlisted by the Canadian club as they plan to bolster their squad ahead of their seemingly inevitable promotion to the Championship in 2018.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and has yet to agree a new deal with the Wolves. Toronto are preparing for another high-profile recruitment drive as they seek a quick passage to Super League after a dominant debut year.

Sims is among the targets, with Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley keen to add to a front-row that already includes high-profile stars such as Fui Fui Moi Moi and six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Bailey.

Sims joined Warrington in 2015 and helped them win the League Leaders’ Shield last year, while he also played in their Challenge Cup final defeat to Hull FC.

Although no decision has yet been made on Sims’ future, the likelihood of him remaining at Warrington appears to be decreasing. Warrington have numerous players off-contract at the end of the season but have commenced retention plans, having confirmed that both Stefan Ratchford and Joe Philbin have signed new contracts with the club.

Ratchford has made over 150 appearances since joining the club from Salford Red Devils, and has since become an England international.

He had a year still to run on his contract, but has signed a new deal that will see him remain with the club until the end of the 2020 season.

