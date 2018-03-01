Grab a Rugby League Book Bargain

CLICK HERE TO ORDER BOTH BOOKS TOGETHER AND SAVE £4 ON RRP WITH FREE UK DELIVERY!

RUGBY LEAGUE YEARBOOK 2017/18 + 100 DAYS THAT SHOOK RUGBY LEAGUE

(Regular price £17.99 each, or £31.98 for the pair)

The 22nd annual edition of the Rugby League Yearbook published by League Express covers the 2017 season and features chapters on the Betfred Super League, the Kingstone Press Championship and League 1, plus the Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup, and a review of the Australian season.

Richard de la Rivière presents 100 Days That Shook Rugby League, featuring:

EPIC MATCHES: The famous finals and internationals including Rorke’s Drift, the Battle of Brisbane, Prescott’s broken arm, “He’s a poor lad!”, Leigh and Featherstone win at Wembley, the Kenny and Sterling final, Sydney ’88, Old Trafford ’90, Melbourne ’92, Wembley ’94 and the great matches of the modern era.

WEIRD AND WONDERFUL TOURS: Rugby’s inaugural Lions of 1888, the All Golds, the first Rugby League Lions of 1910, the farcical tours of 1927 and 1996, the Indomitables, the glorious Frenchmen of 1951, the American All Stars and the Invincibles.

CONTROVERSIES: Manningham defect, Chimpy’s disallowed try, corruption in war-time France, Len Smith dropped, Bobby Lulham poisoned, Magpies cheated, the 1970 World Cup Final, Jim Mills v John Greengrass, Newtown player jailed in Bangkok hellhole, the ‘Four Corners’ scandal, World Cup finalist arrested for armed robberies, the Super League War, St Helens suspend Ellery, Sterling sues Leeds, Saints’ betting scandal, Andrew Johns’ tell-all interview, Ben Flower’s punch and Sol Mokdad imprisoned.

BRILLIANCE: Billy Jukes, Puig-Aubert, Billy Boston, Lewis Jones, Arthur Beetson, Alex Murphy, Clive Sullivan, Brett Kenny, Wally Lewis, Garry Schofield, Martin Offiah, Mal Meninga, Darren Lockyer, Stacey Jones, Johnathan Thurston and many more.

HISTORIC MILESTONES: The George Hotel, the first Challenge Cup, Hunslet’s All Four Cups, the Cup Final moves to Wembley, Rugby League hits television, the world-record crowd, the first World Cup, the inaugural State of Origin, the birth of Fulham and the Super League kick off.

TRAGIC TALES: Bob Seddon, Buller Stadden, Jimmy Leytham, Ray Morris, Chris Sanderson, Ben Alexander, Billie-Joe Edwards, Craig Johnson, Mike Gregory, Steve Prescott, Leon Walker, Terry Newton and Danny Jones.

OTHER GREAT STORIES: Balmain forfeit the Premiership, potential merger with Aussie Rules, Rugby League kicks off in France, Leigh sign 100 metres world-record holder, the launch of Fulham, jubilant Parra fans burn down the Cumberland Oval, Bradford walk off at Hull KR, Murph’s dressing-room rage beamed to the nation, Trinity sign the King, Ian Roberts comes out, Salford survive in `Million-Pound’ thriller.

AND MUCH MORE