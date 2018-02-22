Grade D charges for two Championship stars

Toronto’s Richard Whiting and Featherstone’s Richard Moore have both been handed Grade D charges by the Match Review Panel.

The duo were involved in unsavoury incidents in last weekend’s action and are set to face lengthy suspensions.

Whiting was involved in an incident involving Halifax’s James Saltonstall and has been charged for a dangerous throw along with team-mate, Josh McCrone, who was sin-binned following the incident. Unlike Whiting, the Toronto captain has received a Grade B charge and a one-match penalty notice.

As for Moore, the forward was sent-off following a tackle on London’s James Cunningham in the 43rd minute of Rovers’ defeat and has been handed a charge for striking.

Under the guidelines of the RFL’s new disciplinary system, Whiting and Moore’s cases will be referred to the Independent Operational Rules Tribunal.