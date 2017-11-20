Graham unsure of Super League return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England forward James Graham has cast doubt on a potential return to Super League.

The 32-year-old will join St George Illawarra Dragons after signing a three-year deal with the NRL side ahead of next season.

By the time that contract expires, the former St Helens ace will be 35, and speaking to TotalRL, Graham admitted a return to Super League might not be on the agenda.

“I’ve just got a contract to play with St George Illawarra for the next three seasons and I’m happy with that.

“Who knows. I’ll be coming to my 35th birthday by the time that finishes so we’ll see.”