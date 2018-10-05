Grand finale beckons for Kingstone Press National Conference League

The 2018 National Conference League season reaches a climax tomorrow with three finals.

Top of the list is the Premier Division Grand Final in which unbeaten Minor Premiers Hunslet Club Parkside will take on West Hull.

The game, at Featherstone, kicks off at 3.05pm and is preceded at 12.05pm by the Division One Promotion Play-off Final, in which Leigh Miners Rangers will seek an immediate return to the top flight at the expense of a Milford Marlins outfit that were National League champions in 1987-88.

Admission is £6 (£3 concessions).

Meanwhile, across the Pennines, Wigan St Jude’s entertain Saddleworth Rangers in the Division Two Promotion Play-off Final, the teams having won at Askam and Crosfields respectively last Saturday.

Fixtures

Saturday 6 October 2018

PREMIER DIVISION GRAND FINAL

Hunslet Club Parkside v West Hull (3.05pm)

DIVISION ONE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Leigh Miners Rangers v Milford Marlins (12.05pm)

(Both at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone Rovers. Admission is £6, £3 concessions)

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Wigan St Jude’s v Saddleworth Rangers