Grant Millington agrees new contract extension with Castleford Tigers

Grant Millington has become the latest player to commit his long-term future to the 2017 Super League leaders.

Millington was already under contract for 2018 but this new three-year deal will keep him with the Tigers until the end of 2020. The 30-year old has been an integral part of Castleford’s success since he joined the club back in 2012 from Canterbury Bulldogs.

Since then, Millington has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the Tigers, becoming a fans’ favourite in the process.

Millington is delighted to extend his stay and doesn’t ever see himself playing for any other club: “The club has been fantastic to me and my family. We love it here at Cas and this is home for us.

Millington added: “I don’t think I could play for any other club. The club has transformed on and off the pitch since I joined and I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell added: “Grant Millington has been outstanding again this season and I’m delighted that he has agreed to extend his contract to remain with the Tigers. His skill sets are second to none as a front row player and he has been integral in the way we have played the game over the last few years.

Powell added: “I am confident that he will continue to improve and help to drive our standards for the remainder of this year and beyond.”