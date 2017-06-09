Grass roots in Wales welcomes Wolfpack

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The whole of Rugby League in South Wales will potentially be behind South Wales Ironmen when they take on Toronto Wolfpack at The Wern in Merthyr Tydfil on Saturday 10 June (kick-off 5.00pm) writes Ian Golden.

The match is the biggest of the season for the Ironmen as they will battle to become the first side to beat the Canadian-based outfit in the League.

Saturday is normally, and still will be, a big day for the Welsh Premier League, but on this particular Saturday, two clubs have agreed to kick their matches off early to allow all players and fans of those sides to travel to Merthyr to also support the Ironmen.

Both games are quite nearby, Rhondda Outlaws hosting Torfaen Tigers at Sardis Road in Pontypridd (kick-off 1.00pm) and Valley Cougars taking on Bridgend Blue Bulls in Treharris (kick-off noon).

Cardiff Blue Dragons v West Wales Raiders, due to take place at Glamorgan Wanderers, has been postponed so that both sides can travel to Merthyr Tydfil for the big Welsh Premier League day out.

The Raiders, who will be taking coaches to the game from Llanelli, have also organised an incentive alongside the Ironmen so that all Under 13s and 15s junior members of Rugby League clubs in South Wales can attend free of charge.

South Wales Ironmen will be hosting a double header of matches with their Under 17s side taking on Republic of Ireland Eagles (kick-off 2.30pm).

The Ironmen played a triple header of games for the first time ever last Saturday and whilst the first team and reserves both lost to Keighley Cougars, the Under 17s tasted victory against a local league side in Keighley.

Idris Evans, the national development manager at Wales Rugby League said: “It’s marvellous that all of our member clubs want to support South Wales Ironmen in what is a very big event for them. The match is being shown live on TV in the UK, Ireland, Canada and others, so the eyes of the world will be on Wales once again. I don’t know of any club member who doesn’t want to watch an event like this. It’ll be a great day of Rugby League in the area.”

Toronto Wolfpack have won every game they’ve played this season and were only knocked out of the Challenge Cup 29-22 by a Salford Red Devils side that is near to the top of the Super League table.

The South Wales Ironmen side need the support of every sports fan in the area. Tickets are selling well and can be bought by going to www.ironmenrl.wales.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum



