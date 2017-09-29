Greece look to Defend Title in 2nd Balkan Championship

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Four nations will contest the second Balkan Championship in Serbia, between the 6-8 October. Hosts Serbia and holders Greece will be joined by Bulgaria and Bosnia & Herzegovina for this groundbreaking, now two-year-old, eastern Europe event.

The inaugural Championship was played three years ago, Greece – who have since undergone administrative change – defeating Serbia 50-22 in the final.

“We are delighted to welcome again our neighbouring rugby friends,” tournament director Slobodan Manak commented. “This is another example of the nations in the region working together to further the sport, and despite the cameraderie it will be a fierce competition.“

The semi-finals will see Serbia face Bulgaria while Greece will play Bosnia & Herzegovina. The winners will then play for the title and the two losing teams will meet in a third-place play-off, as part of a double-header.