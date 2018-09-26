Green & Golds and Rangers aiming for berth at Featherstone

The Kingstone Press National Conference League is reaching a climax and West Hull and Egremont Rangers will go head-to-head on Saturday (29 September) for the right to meet Hunslet Club Parkside in the Grand Final at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone on Saturday 6 October.

Elsewhere Crosfields, Saddleworth Rangers, Askam and Wigan St Jude’s will do battle for a place in the Division Two Promotion Play-Off Final. And Millom and Clock Face square up in Cumbria for the right to join Beverley and Barrow Island in gaining promotion from Division Three.

Fixtures

Saturday 29 September 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

SECOND QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL

West Hull v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS

Crosfields v Saddleworth Rangers

Askam v Wigan St Jude’s

DIVISION THREE

PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL

Millom v Clock Face Miners