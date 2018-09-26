Green & Golds and Rangers aiming for berth at Featherstone

The Kingstone Press National Conference League is reaching a climax and West Hull and Egremont Rangers will go head-to-head on Saturday (29 September) for the right to meet Hunslet Club Parkside in the Grand Final at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone on Saturday 6 October.
Elsewhere Crosfields, Saddleworth Rangers, Askam and Wigan St Jude’s will do battle for a place in the Division Two Promotion Play-Off Final. And Millom and Clock Face square up in Cumbria for the right to join Beverley and Barrow Island in gaining promotion from Division Three.
Fixtures
Saturday 29 September 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
SECOND QUALIFYING SEMI-FINAL
West Hull v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION TWO
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS
Crosfields v Saddleworth Rangers
Askam v Wigan St Jude’s
DIVISION THREE
PROMOTION PLAY-OFF FINAL
Millom v Clock Face Miners