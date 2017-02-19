Greenwood and Taia swap deal confirmed

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens have confirmed the swap deal that will see Zeb Taia join the club, with Joe Greenwood going the other way to NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans.

32-year-old Taia returns to Super League on a three-year deal after one season with the Titans. He moved Down Under following three seasons with Catalans, where he earned a selection in the Super League Dream Team during his final year with the French club.

However, Saints have now lost the services of 23-year-old rising talent Greenwood, who made his debut as a teenager for the club and ultimately made 77 appearances.

Saints head coach Keiron Cunningham said: “We’re delighted to have signed a player of Zeb’s calibre and he will bolster our squad immediately. He is powerful, possesses a great offload and like our other signings this season will bring big game experience to the Saints.”

“We wouldn’t want to stand in the way of any player wishing to ply their trade elsewhere and Joe has been given a good opportunity at the Gold Coast.

“It’s always difficult to lose a homegrown player and personally I will be sad to see him leave. I’ve worked hard with Joe to develop his game and help him grow as a person – and he has done just that.

“Hopefully, one day after a successful NRL career, he will pull on the red v again.”