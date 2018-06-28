Greenwood eager to get started with Wigan career tonight

New Wigan signing Joe Greenwood admits he can’t wait to get started with his Warriors career tonight.

Greenwood is expected to feature as the Warriors look to solidify their position inside the top-four with victory over reigning champions Leeds this evening.

And having joined Wigan from NRL side Gold Coast, the forward says he’s chomping at the bit to make his debut in the cherry and white.

He said: “The lads have been amazing since I have arrived, I’m just looking forward to playing. “It was really good to get my first training session under my belt, meeting the lads and meeting the coaches, it’s a bit like your first day at school. I’m really excited to get stuck in.

“I got thrown in at the deep end. Waney just said you’ve got a speech in front of the lads and that was in the video room. So I just did a speech saying how happy I am to sign here and how I’m looking forward to playing.”

Greenwood also explained how he initially believed he was signing for Wigan for 2019 – before an opportunity quickly arose to come sooner than planned.

He said: “Initially we were talking for next year and then all of sudden the opportunity came up earlier than expected. I had a word with my missus about it and yeah, we wanted to take the opportunity with both hands – it was just something that we couldn’t turn down. I spoke to Waney and Kris Radlinski and I thought it was an exciting thing to do, so I signed the contract. I initially thought I was coming over for next year and now I’m over here earlier and ready for the back end of the season.”

Ahead of the game, Warriors coach Shaun Wane was delighted to have Greenwood in contention for the Rhinos clash, saying: “Joe’s been fantastic, he’s ready, he’s pumped, he’s fit and healthy. He wants to play, he’s just flown in and we all know what that feels like when you fly in, and he’s still buzzing so I’m happy he’ll feature some way on Thursday.”