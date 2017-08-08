Greenwood to leave All Golds post

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Lee Greenwood has confirmed he will leave Gloucestershire All Golds at the end of the season after three years in charge.

Greenwood, a former England international who played domestically for Sheffield, Halifax, London and Huddersfield, has decided to seek a new challenge closer to home, having commuted from Halifax since taking the job.

In his three years in charge the League 1 club has made evident progress on and off the field, winning ten games in all competitions for the first time this season following their win over North Wales Crusaders on Sunday.

Greenwood told League Express: “I have been considering it for a while and now feels like the right time to finish,” said Greenwood, whose decision could well have also been influenced by talks of a merger with Oxford to create a new club in Bristol.

“I feel like I have done a good job here and the club is a better position now than when I first joined, so it will be a good job for someone else to take on.

“The travelling down from Halifax hasn’t been ideal and three years of doing that is enough.

“I will be pursuing opportunities elsewhere and I am ready for a new challenge.

“I am proud of the work I have done here so far. Making this decision now gives the club time to find someone new so they can decide who they want.

“It will be their decision but I will give them whatever help and advice they want when it comes to getting someone else in, because I want this club to continue to progress. I do feel though that for the club to move forward again, the coach should probably be based down here.”