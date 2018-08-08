Greg Bird to miss Challenge Cup final after failed appeal at RFL hearing

Catalans will be without key forward Greg Bird for this month’s Challenge Cup final.

Bird received a four-match suspension recently for a dangerous contact charge – but the Dragons aimed to appeal that ban on Tuesday night in a bid to get it reduced and free up Bird for the Wembley final against Warrington.

However, that appeal was rejected by an independent panel last night – meaning his fourth and final game of the suspension will be the cup final.

Meanwhile, Wigan forward Taulima Tautai was handed a four-match suspension of his own following a similar Grade D dangerous contact charge. Tautai pleaded guilty to the charge and will miss the Warriors’ next four games, starting with Friday night’s clash with Castleford Tigers.

In the Qualifiers, Hull KR will be without Maurice Blair for two games after an other contrary behaviour charge was successfully downgraded.

Blair was hit with a Grade D charge, but argued the grading to which the tribunal agreed; reducing it to Grade C, banning him for two games and issuing him with a £500 fine.