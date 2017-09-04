Greg Bird’s season could be finished after Grade D charge

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Catalans survival hopes have been dented after Greg Bird was handed a Grade D charge for a spear tackle in the club’s victory over Halifax.

Bird, the instrumental Australian who has been a standout star for the Dragons this term, was sin-binned for a challenge on Fax’s Ben Heaton during Catalans’ 24-0 victory.

The tackle has warranted further punishment, with Bird handed a Grade D charge, which represents a three to five match ban if found guilty.

With three Qualifiers games remaining and potentially the Million Pound Game, Bird’s season could be finished, which would come as a huge blow to the Dragons and Steve McNamara.

Meanwhile, Hull FC captain Gareth Ellis has been charged for a crusher tackle on Stevie Ward.

Ellis, who disputed the decision in this week’s League Express, has been handed a Grade B dangerous contact charge, despite Lee Radford insisting the decision was harsh.

Black and Whites winger Steve Michaels has also been charged for a Grade B offence for strikes with hand, arm or shoulder.

Rob Burrow has also been charged for a Grade B head butt following an incident with Jake Connor.

However, Willie Isa has avoided a charge, despite the Warriors forward receiving criticism for a tackle on Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

The incident was put on report, but he has not faced further punishment.

“I thought the tackle wasn’t good,” Holbrook said. if that isn’t a dangerous tackle?

“It is the most horrible thing for a fan to watch. If I am a mum or dad would I let my kid play rugby if that is not a penalty?

“How can you put it on report and just let them play the ball. There is a Salford player out for months because of that exact tackle and then at the end of the game someone gives little shove and gets 10 for that.”

Meanwhile, three players were handed tripping charges.

Leigh’s Ben Reynolds was issued a Grade B, while Widnes’ Danny Walker and Halifax’s Ben Johnstone were cited for Grade A offences.