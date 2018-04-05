Greg Eden signs new long-term deal with Castleford

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden has signed a three-year deal with the club.

The former Brisbane Broncos star, who topped Super League’s try-scoring charts in 2017 with an impressive 38-try haul, was out of contract at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old revealed in League Express back in January that he was holding talks with the club, but recent speculation had suggested those talks had broken down.

However, Eden has put rumours to bed after signing a deal that will see him stay with the Tigers until the end of the 2021 season.

“Last year I was really enjoying my rugby and I feel like I slotted straight back into the Castleford way of playing rugby,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here since I’ve been back and I’m ecstatic to have extended my contract. I’ve not had the best of luck so far this season with a hamstring injury keeping me out for a few weeks but I’m excited to get back out there with the boys.”

Castleford’s Director of Rugby, Jon Wells, added that the deal was a significant piece of business for the club.

“Now seen as a proven outside back of the highest quality – he provides both points and backline options for Castleford and we are very pleased he has decided to commit his future to the Tigers.”

Head Coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s great news for the club that Greg Eden has committed his future for the next three years.

“He had a fantastic first season with the club and I have no doubt this season it will be the same when he gets consistent game time under his belt. He is a natural try scorer and is a lightning-quick player who can play both on the wing and at fullback. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him develop further in the coming years.”