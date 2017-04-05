Gridiron’s Monte Gaddis to Feature in Rotterdam Nines International

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Monte Gaddis, a former American Football collegiate player and NFL trialist with home town Cleveland, will join the Amsterdam Cobras this Saturday, 8th April, as a guest player in the Rotterdam Nines.

Currently playing for community club, Shaw Cross Sharks in England, Monte is working hard to leearn the game after taking it up last year at trials for the Toronto Wolfpack, and he has made no secret of his ambition to play the game professionally.

“Monte has all the physical skills necessary to play at pro level,” said Former Super League star with St Helens and Halifax, Adam Fogerty, who was first impressed with Monte’s speed, power and determination during his time with the Toronto set-up.

“And beyond his game,” added Fogerty, “he has an infectious personality that rubs off on everyone around him. In just a short time in Rugby League he has become a very popular and talked-about figure and it’s great to see him commit to the sport.”

Rotterdam tournament organizers and Cobras coaching staff are thrilled to welcome Monte to The Netherlands and are looking forward to seeing his athleticism and enthusiasm light up the tournament. Cobras halfback James Cavell contacted him on social media after seeing his impressive highlights videos on YouTube.

“I’m a long-time fan of American football,” said Cavell, “and I have so much respect for the athletic ability of the players. Monte is going to be a real handful for our opponents. I can’t wait to pass him the ball.”

“Rugby League has humbled me,” said Gaddis, who has also been showcasing his footwork to the Rugby School of Excellence Academy in Leeds and Dewsbury. “It’s a major blessing for me to get the opportunity not only to play in this tournament but to represent the Amsterdam Cobras. I just want to thank everyone for supporting me and my dreams.”

Also competing in the tournament, which kicks off at 10am at the Rotterdam student Rugby Club, RSRC Bears Cave, Lucie Vuylstekeweg 40, 3062CT Rotterdam, are: Rotterdam Pitbulls, Harderwijk Dolphins, Wests Warriors (England), Swansea University (Wales), TSV Karlshöfen (Germany) and RLC Dragons Krupka (Czech Republic).