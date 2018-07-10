Griffin signs new contract at Hull FC

Josh Griffin has signed a two-year contract extension with Hull FC, which will keep him at the club until the end of 2021!

Griffin joined the Airlie Birds at the start of the 2017 season after signing from Salford Red Devils, and has gone on to make close to 50 appearances for the Airlie Birds.

Sidelined with a knee injury since May’s Magic Weekend victory over Hull Kingston Rovers, Griffin, 28, who was originally out of contract at the end of next season, has clearly impressed club officials over the last 18 months.

“I’m massively pleased to get the deal done. Being out of contract at the end of next year, it’s not something that I was necessarily expecting but the club have approached me and I’m happy to sign,” Griffin told HullFC.com.

“It’s nice to see the club show faith in me and that they want to keep me here on a long-term basis. We’re building a good culture here, and that can be seen by all the players who are extending their contracts.

“We’re a close-knit group, and for everyone to be sticking around together is massive for what we’re aiming to achieve.

“It’s been tough sat on the sidelines, especially knowing the whole squad has been struggling for numbers in the last few months.

“But I worked really at the start of this year on trying to find some good form, and hopefully I can do that again when I get back out there.”

