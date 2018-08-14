Grix back for Wakefield as Saints lose Thompson

Scott Grix has been named in the Wakefield squad to face St Helens on Thursday.

The fullback hasn’t played since the beginning of May after suffering a shoulder injury.

However, he has been cleared to make his return and has replaced Keegan Hirst in what is Chris Chester’s only change to the 19-man squad to face the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Saints have recalled Aaron Smith and Jack Ashworth to the squad in place on Adam Swift and Luke Thompson.

Thompson will miss the game after being charged by the RFL, with Saints confirming they will not appeal.

Wakefield: Annakin, Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, England, Fifita, Grix, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Richarson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Smith, Costello.