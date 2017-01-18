Grix looking forward to playing his part in youth development at Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity fullback Scott Grix has insisted his move to Belle Vue is a step up in 2017 – and says that he’s excited to be heavily involved in the development of the club’s talened crop of youngsters.

Grix has returned to Wakefield for 2017 having spent several years with Huddersfield, and has been tipped to be in a fierce battle for the fullback role under Chris Chester alongside promising homegrown talent Max Jowitt, who made his mark on the first-team in 2016.

And Grix told TotalRL that he is looking forward to helping play a part in the future, as well as the present, of Wakefield.

“There’s a lot of good youngsters here and Chezzy and John Kear identified me to help develop some of those guys which really suits me and is something I’m very humbled to be trusted with,” he said.

“Hopefully I’ll do my bit and everyone can improve. I’ve had people to battle with for my spot throughout my career and it makes me and the team better. Seeing Max on his debut year last year really excited me even when I wasn’t here – since I was here the first time around, Wakefield now seem to be in a better position when it comes to youth than ever before.”

Grix has also admitted that he does feel like he is moving to a club on the up – but was quick to pay tribute to the Giants after a difficult 2016, saying he is sure they will bounce back next year.

“I came up to the decision to come here quite quickly and I met with Chris Chester a few times and I liked what I had to hear and liked the fact he got the best out of these blokes last year.

“On paper it is a step up I guess, isn’t it? When I’ve been asked about the moves I’ve had in the past I’ve always seemed to take a step up so I’ll class this one the same.

“But knowing the amount of people that are there I’m pretty sure that’s going to be a one-off. There’s some quality players and staff at that club and what happened last year, where they got into a rut and couldn’t sneak out of it, won’t happen again.”

And Grix has also admitted that he has one eye on the end of the season and a potential third appearance in the World Cup with Ireland.

“It’d be daft not to look at the World Cup, especially given how that would be my third one,” he said.

“I’m raring to go for everything; last year was the first year I missed a lengthy period due to injuries so it was nice to go away with Ireland at the end of the year and have some fun. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to stay injury-free and if I’m fit and playing well enough I’d like to be on that plane, without a doubt.”