Groupon selling £50 Challenge Cup final tickets for just £15 ahead of Wembley

Wanting a ticket for this month’s Challenge Cup final for the cheapest price possible?

If so, popular e-commerce website Groupon may have the deal for you – after TotalRL stumbled across an offer selling £50-value tickets for the showdown between Catalans and Warrington at a heavily-reduced rate.

You can buy Category 4 tickets, which are normally valued at £50, for just £15 on the website. That is a staggering 70% reduction in usual price.

The description for the tickets says: “This August, fans across the country get together to celebrate the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final at the iconic Wembley Stadium, where Warrington Wolves take on the French team, Catalans Dragons. The event will see live music street performers, cheerleaders, and a culmination with the traditional anthem Abide with Me before the teams emerge from the tunnel to a burst of flames.”

There is a limit of 1 per person – but the website details that a further nine tickets can be bought in addition as gifts.

So if you’re thinking of making the trip to Wembley, this looks like a sure-fire way to save some money!