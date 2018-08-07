Gubb in contention for Widnes debut

Charlie Gubb is set to make his Widnes debut after being named in the Vikings squad to face London on Thursday.

The prop arrived in the country last week ahead of the Qualifiers and is set to make his bow in the contest.

He’s one of six players called into Francis Cummins’ squad, with Olly Ashall-Bott, Gil Dudson, Aaron Heremaia, Chris Houston and Charly Runciman also coming in. Wellington Albert, Rhys Hanbury, Ryan Ince, Owen Farnworth, Ted Chapelhow and Sam Wilde all drop out.

Meanwhile, Danny Ward has named the same squad to the one that booked its place in the Qualifiers last time out with a 72-6 win over Barrow.

Vikings: Ah Van, Ashall-Bott, J Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Dudson, Finn, Gubb, Hansen, Hauraki, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, D Walker, Whitley.

Broncos: Battye, Channing, Davis, Evans, Hellewell, Ioane, Pelissier, Pitts, Spencer, Williams, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Harrison, Hindmarsh, Kear, Pewhairangi, Sammut, Walker.