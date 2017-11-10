Halifax chairman stands down

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Michael Steele, the long-serving chairman at Halifax RLFC, has stepped down from his role at the club.

His decision to leave the club ends a 15-year association, in which time Steele has acted as an advisor, director and chairman.

During his tenure at Fax, Steele has seen the club with the Championship and the Northern Rail Cup, while off the field he has guided the club away from liquidation following a number of financially-difficult spells.

Long-serving director Mike Riley has also stepped down, which follows the departure of Ian Croad earlier this year.

“On a personal note, I’d like to wish Michael a fantastic retirement,” said head coach Richard Marshall.

“Michael has worked tirelessly to support this club and make it what it is today. It’s a privilege to work at Halifax RLFC and Michael has been such a great chairman for me personally and so supportive to the club when it really needed it. I am grateful for the opportunity he gave me to coach this superb team and I am sure he will stay around as part of the ‘Fax Family’.

“Best wishes to his wife Glenda also who I have no doubt will be cheering us on from the stands in 2018 and beyond. Thanks must also go to Mike and Ian for their dedication to the cause. I wish them all the very best for the future.”