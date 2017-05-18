Halifax close in on Castleford forward

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax RLFC are set to confirm the signing of Castleford forward Brandon Douglas on a loan deal.

The young Tigers forward, who has spent time at Championship strugglers Dewsbury this season, will link up with Richard Marshall’s top-four chasing side as the race for the Qualifiers heats up.

Douglas, 20, made his debut for Cas last year and has been a standout star during his 10 appearances for the Rams this season.

Castleford recalled the young forward from his deal with the Rams and he will now join Halifax in a similar agreement.

Fax’s signing of the prop injects depth into their squad, having previously been unsuccessful in their attempts to secure a replacement for Luke Ambler after he departed via mutual consent last month.

TotalRL understands that Halifax are still keen to bolster their squad, with another forward and at least one back on their radar after Gareth Moore left Halifax to join Dewsbury on Wednesday.

The former Wakefield and Featherstone halfback had struggled to break into the Halifax squad this season, but has now joined the Rams for an undisclosed fee, ending their search for a halfback.