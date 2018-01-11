Halifax complete signing of Toronto forward

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax have signed forward Dan Fleming from Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year deal.

The former Castleford and Bradford prop has agreed a deal to join his hometown club after being granted a release from the Wolfpack.

Fleming made 15 appearances in Toronto colours last year, but the signings of Ashton Sims and Dave Taylor had resulted in the 25-year-old dropping down the pecking order ahead of the upcoming season.

However, he has now secured a move to Fax, with his arrival set to help fill the void left by Mitch Cahalane, the Australian forward who returned Down Under after three years working under Richard Marshall.

Fax were in desperate need of a prop, with Alex Mammone and Luke Nelmes also leaving the club in the off-season while new signing Harry Kidd has already been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury. Adam Tangata will also miss the first two months of the season.

“It’s massive for me coming home back to Halifax,” said Fleming.

“I grew up across the road from Thrum Hall and I now live five minutes away from the ground so it’s great to come back to my hometown. My brother and I have been Halifax fans all of our lives. Even when I played elsewhere, I always got down to watch the team when we had days off so to represent my hometown club is massive.

“The club has shown what they can do off the field and obviously on field as well, making the Qualifiers last year beating Hull KR in that final home game so I’m excited to get started and look forward to learning from Richard Marshall.”

Marshall added: “We needed some experience in the front row and Dan is a proven super league player. He’s durable, he’s robust, he’s big and he’s going to offer us quite a lot of impact. I’m looking forward to working with him. I’ve monitored his career over the last 2/3 years, he’s always been on our radar and he’s a Halifax lad which is the icing on the cake really.”

He becomes Halifax’s third permanent signing ahead of 2018, following Kidd and 17-year-old Kian Morgan in signing for the club.