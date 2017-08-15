Halifax duo charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax could be without former Warrington favourite Simon Grix for their televised clash with the Wolves after he was cited for a Grade A dangerous contact charge.

Grix, who spent 10 years with the Wolves during his career, does have an early guilty plea available and would likely avoid suspension should he use it.

Fax are more likely to be without star fullback Will Sharp, who was handed a Grade B tripping charge following an incident including Widnes’ Joe Mellor in their defeat to the Vikings on Sunday. The former Hull talent does not have his early guilty plea.

They were the only two players charged by the Match Review Panel this week.