Halifax Elite Rugby Academy star found dead in Lake in France

A British teenager, who was found dead in a lake in France while on a rugby trip has been named as Harry Sykes of Halifax’s Elite Rugby Academy.

The 16-year-old was recovered from a lake near Carcassonne, near the southern city after being reported missing on Wednesday.

Halifax RLFC, in a statement on Facebook said: “Halifax RLFC would like to express our condolences to the family and team-mates of local young player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away in France whilst on tour with his team from the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and team-mates at this time.”

Rugby Football League Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Harry’s family, friends and teammates at this sad time. The RFL Benevolent Fund has been in contact and is providing support.”