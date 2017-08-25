Halifax fans given the opportunity to pick next year’s kit

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax fans have been handed the opportunity to vote for next year’s home kit.

The Championship club have had four designs created and the club’s supporters now have the chance to pick which strip their side will take to the field in next season.

A number of eye-catching designs are available, including two designs that features the town’s crest, the badge of the club’s football team before they were liquidated.

The club has already opened the poll, with fans already voting in their numbers.

Fans can cast their vote by clicking here.