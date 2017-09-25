Halifax in discussions with several clubs over dual-reg agreement

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax head coach Richard Marshall has confirmed the club could change dual-registration partners in 2018.

The Championship club established a link with Salford Red Devils this season and had a number of players feature for them during the Championship campaign, including the likes of Ryan Lannon, Niall Evalds and Josh Wood.

However, Marshall has confirmed they are pursuing several options ahead of next season while also revealing they remain in talks with Salford about extending the partnership for another year.

“We’re in talks with a number of clubs and partners in terms of the dual-reg,” Marshall said.

“There’s quite a bit of interest in working with Halifax and we’ve got to be selective and careful about what we do and what we think the best route is for our players and the club and whoever we partner with.

“There’s a bit of discussion to go but I’m fairly confident we’ll make some announcements in the next couple of weeks in regards to signings and dual-reg.”

Halifax are understood to be a favourable dual-reg partner due to their involvement in reserve grade, as a partnership could present an opportunity for young, up-and-coming players to earn match experience in Halifax’s lower-grade side.

Marshall confirmed the club intended to continue with their reserve grade team next year.

“Rest assured we’re doing a really good job off the field to put performance pathways in place at Halifax and we’re doing a really good job with our reserve grade and I’ll be looking to keep that as well.”