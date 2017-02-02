Halifax land Aussie prop

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax have swooped to sign Australian prop Alex Mammone on a one-year deal, with an option to further the contract into 2018.

6’4 Mammone previously ended a three-month trial with London Broncos and has joined Halifax amid several offers.

“I’m very excited,” Mammone said.

“My mate Aaron (Groom) played in Championship against Halifax a few years ago, so I had heard it was a good club. I met up with Richard and Ian (Croad, Football Director) and had a good long chat recently. It seems like the Club is filled with really honest good people.”

Head coach Richard Marshall added: “I certainly think he will bring a lot to the squad; he’s a good strong player with a lot of potential.” Commented head coach, Richard Marshall.

“His agent called me originally, after looking at all the footage and a couple of background checks I could see he had a very very good grounding and unquestionable talent. I knew there were a few Clubs sniffing around him and with his three-month trial at London approaching the finish line, we got in there first.

“We’re used to bringing in overseas players, Adam and Mitch settled into the ‘Fax Family better than we could have imagined and Alex will be no different. The squad will welcome him with open arms.”