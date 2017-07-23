Halifax seal 3rd place with memorable KR victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax sealed a place in the Qualifiers with a 28-6 victory over Championship table-toppers Hull KR.

Halifax started strongly and went in front when Ben Johnston landed on a deflected Scott Murrell grubber but Kieron Moss levelled the game after the hosts failed to capitalise on their dominance.

Three quickfire tries saw ‘Fax move into an 18-point lead at the break however as Ben Heaton dived over before Will Sharp collected a grubber to touch down and Michael Sio scored on the hooter.

Having missed a penalty goal early in the first half, Steve Tyrer atoned for his error 10 minutes after the break to nudge the hosts further in front.

And that was how it remained as Scott Murrell’s kicking game kept his former club on the back foot before Tyrer slotted another two-pointer to conclude a memorable afternoon for Halifax.

Halifax: 2 Will Sharp, 4 Ben Heaton, 16 Ed Barber, 3 Steve Tyrer, 23 Rob Worrincy, 6 Scott Murrell, 1 Ben Johnston, 20 Elliot Morris, 17 Brandon Moore, 14 Ryan Boyle, 11 Shane Grady, 8 Mitch Cahalane, 12 Simon Grix; Subs: 9 Ben Kaye, 13 Jacob Fairbank, 26 Alex Mammone, 29 Michael Sio.

Tries: Johnston, Heaton, Sharp, Sio; Goals: Tyrer 6.

KR: 1 Adam Quinlan, 5 Ryan Shaw, 2 Ben Cockayne, 3 Thomas Binns, 32 Kieren Moss, 38 Chris Atkin, 7 Jamie Ellis, 8 Nick Scruton, 13 Danny Addy, 12 James Greenwood, 11 Maurice Blair, 17 Mitch Clark, 33 Ben Kavanagh; Subs: 10 Chris Clarkson, 18 Zach Dockar-Clay, 20 Matty Marsh, 35 Josh Johnson.

Tries: Moss; Goals: Ellis 1.

