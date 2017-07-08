Halifax seal crucial win in Toulouse

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax took control in the race for the Qualifiers with a nervy 16-8 win at top four rivals Toulouse Olympique.

Clement Boyer crossed to give the hosts an early lead against his former side but Steve Tyrer levelled the game less than five minutes later.

That was how it remained until five minutes before the close of a tight half as Adam Tangata scooted over for ‘Fax.

Tyrer knocked over a penalty goal after the break but Mark Kheirallah raced over to cut the deficit to two points.

However Ben Johnston sealed the most precious of wins with five minutes remaining before Bastien Canet was sinbinned for Toulouse, who fall two points adrift of fourth-placed ‘Fax.

Toulouse: 1 Mark Kheirallah, 5 Kuni Minga, 3 Bastien Ader, 11 Sebastien Planas, 2 Tony Maurel, 7 Stan Robin, Louis Jouffret, 13 Andrew Bentley, 12 Rhys Curran, 26 Constantine Mika, 8 Clement Boyer, 24 Anthony Marion, 10 Bastien Canet; Subs: 14 Mourad Kriouache, 15 Maxime Puech, 16 Tyla Hepi, 22 Levy Nzounhou.

Tries: Boyer, Kheirallah; Goals: none.

Halifax: 2 Will Sharp, 4 Ben Heaton, 16 Ed Barber, 3 Steve Tyrer, 23 Rob Worrincy, 6 Scott Murrell, 1 Ben Johnston, 8 Mitch Cahalane, 17 Brandon Moore, Ryan Boyle, 11 Shane Grady, 10 Adam Tangata, 12 Simon Grix; Subs: 9 Ben Kaye, Mikey Sio, 20 Elliot Morris, 37 Brandon Douglas.

Tries: Tyrer, Tangata, Johnston; Goals: Tyrer 2.

