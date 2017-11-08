Halifax sign Castleford forward Will Maher on season-long loan for 2018

42 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford forward Will Maher has joined the club’s dual-registration partner Halifax on a season-long loan.

The Cumbrian-born forward, who has found opportunities hard to come by at the Tigers in recent months, will continue his development with Richard Marshall’s ambitious Championship side in 2018.

Maher spent last season with fellow Championship side Batley, but will now join Fax as they look to push for the Qualifiers once again next year.

And Fax coach Richard Marshall admits that after a meeting with Tigers counterpart Daryl Powell, he was pleased to secure Maher’s services.

“We had a really good meeting,” Marshall told the Halifax Courier..

“We talked about certain players who may or may not end up playing for us at some stage next year and Will was one of those.

“I worked with him when England played against the Australian Schoolboys three years now and he’s been in the system at Castleford since then.

“He’s a big man, a middle player, and he will give us a bit of size and presence, which we probably needed with Mitch Cahalane leaving us. It’s a season-long loan; very similar to the deal that we had for Brandon Douglas last summer.”