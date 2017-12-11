Halifax sign Castleford youngster on season-long loan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax have completed the signing of local forward Brandon Douglas from Castleford on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old prop spent the second-half of 2017 on loan with the Championship club, making 11 appearances for Richard Marshall’s side.

He becomes Halifax’s third signing of the off-season, following further props Harry Kidd and Will Maher, the latter of whom has also joined from the Tigers.

“Brandon enjoyed his short stint with us last year and performed well for us with a couple of injuries at an important time of our season. I spoke to Daryl (Powell) about Brandon’s development and a further opportunity to join us again for 2018.

“With others interested, we felt it was best to get Brandon over to The Shay again – especially after the unfortunate knee injury sustained by Harry Kidd.”

Douglas added: “It will be good to go back to Halifax, I really enjoyed my time there last season. Getting regular game time is what I’m hoping for and getting the opportunity to develop my game under two fantastic coaches in Daryl and Richard will certainly improve me as a player. A combination of training at Cas and at Halifax will be great for my development.”