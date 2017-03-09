Halifax suffer injury blow

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax’s hooker crisis has deepened after Connor Robinson was ruled out with a broken hand.

The 22-year-old played throughout the club’s 12-10 defeat to Toulouse on Sunday with the injury, only to wake up on Sunday morning with heavy swelling.

An x-ray confirmed a hairline fracture, which will leave him on the sidelines for a number of weeks.

It leaves Halifax with three recognised hookers on the injury list. Loanee Adam O’Brien is unlikely to play for the club again during his loan spell due to a shoulder injury while Brandon Moore is also recovering from a hand injury. The only other recognised hooker in the squad is Ben Kaye, who himself only recently returned from injury.

As a result, Richard Marshall is expecting to call on the club’s dual-registration agreement with Salford for the club’s match with London at the weekend.

“We have a great relationship with Salford and they have some fantastic hookers there, so we hope to bring a few of them in,” Marshall said.

In better news for Marshall, Shane Grady could potentially return for the match against his former club after shaking off a calf injury.