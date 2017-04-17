Halifax survive Oldham scare

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Halifax picked up a fifth win in six games, but did it the hard way as they overcame Oldham 16-14.

Roughyeds halfback Scott Leatherbarrow missed a touchline conversion to level the match four minutes from time, and Fax survived a late scare in the final 60 seconds to secure two crucial points.

Richard Marshall’s side were 6-0 ahead at half-time following a try through Ben Johnston.

They extended their lead to 14-0 through a Steve Tyrer penalty and James Saltonstall score.

However, Oldham hit back through Kieran Gill and Joe Burke to cut the deficit to four, before Tyrer nudged Halifax six ahead.

Leatherbarrow had a chance to level proceedings after Jamal Chisholm scored in the corner, but the tricky conversion went wide, and Halifax survived.

Halifax: Sharp, Saltonstall, Woodburn-Hall, Tyrer, Worrincy, Murrell, Johnston, Morris, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Tangata, Fairbank. Subs: Boyle, Barber, B Moore, Evalds

Oldham: Turner, Clay, Egodo, Gill, Chisholm, Leatherbarrow, Owen, Burke, Hughes, Neal, Wood, Bent, Thompson. Subs: Ward, Gee, Davies, Langtree.