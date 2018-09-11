Halifax, Toulouse, Bradford and York lead charge for Championship & League 1 awards

Luke Briscoe, Scott Murrell, Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford will fight it out for the top prize at this year’s Championship and League 1 awards evening.

The quartet has been shortlisted for the Championship player of the year award after excellent individual campaigns.

Briscoe broke records when he equalled the try-scoring record for scoring in straight games at Featherstone, going level with Eric Harris after scoring in 17 straight games.

Halifax halfback Murrell has played an instrumental role in their superb campaign, putting in a number of exceptional performances.

Meanwhile, Toulouse duo Kheirallah and Ford are widely regarded as two of the Championship’s best players and have cemented that status during the current season.

Both Halifax and Toulouse are represented in the category for coach of the year too, with Richard Marshall and Sylvain Houles up for the award alongside London head coach Danny Ward.

Fax are also represented in the young player of the year award too, with hooker Brandon Moore on a three-man shortlist alongside Featherstone’s Harry Newman and Sheffield’s Matty Costello.

In League 1, Bradford and York lead the charge with four nominations each.

City Knights duo Ben Cockayne and Connor Robinson have been nominated for the player of the year award, alongside Bradford’s Dane Chisholm and Workington’s Sean Penkywicz.

James Ford and John Kear are joined by Leon Pryce in the coach of the year category, while young Bulls Brandon Pickersgill and Ethan Ryan are joined by York’s Judah Mazive in the young player of the year category.

The winners will be announced at the 2018 Betfred Championship and League 1 annual dinner in Manchester on Tuesday, September 25.

Championship Player of the Year: Luke Briscoe (Featherstone Rovers), Scott Murrell (Halifax RLFC), Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique XIII), Johnathon Ford (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

Championship Coach of the Year: Danny Ward (London Broncos), Richard Marshall (Halifax RLFC), Sylvain Houles (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

Championship Young Player of the Year: Harry Newman (Featherstone Rovers), Brandon Moore (Halifax RLFC), Matt Costello (Sheffield Eagles)

League 1 Player of the Year: Ben Cockayne (York City Knights), Connor Robinson (York City Knights), Dane Chisholm (Bradford Bulls) and Sean Penkywicz (Workington Town).

League 1 Coach of the Year: James Ford (York City Knights), John Kear (Bradford Bulls), Leon Pryce (Workington Town)

League 1 Young Player of the Year: Brandon Pickersgill (Bradford Bulls), Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls) and Judah Mazive (York City Knights)