Hall reveals his favourite ever Leeds game: it may surprise you!
Leeds winger Ryan Hall has played in some memorable games for the Rhinos throughout his career – but his favourite ever match may surprise a few people.
Hall, who is preparing for his testimonial match against Hull KR on Friday night, has won every domestic honour available throughout his Leeds career – but his personal highlight is not a final or major victory.
Hall instead revealed to TotalRL that his choice was Leeds’ 26-24 win at Warrington in the 2011 play-offs, when they travelled to the side who had just finished top of the league and dumped them out of the end-of-season shake-up to reach Old Trafford.
“There’s been really enjoyable games, and the one that does spring to mind is probably the Warrington game in 2011, the play-off semi-final,” he said.
“In the build up to that game the bookies were giving us silly odds because Warrington had run away with the league, we’d finished fifth and we hadn’t defeated them.
“We went to the Halliwell Jones and beat them. I scored two tries that games as well which was enjoyable. It was a great game to be a part of because it’s always great when you win a game you shouldn’t have a chance in.”
