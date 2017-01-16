Hall reveals his favourite ever Leeds game: it may surprise you!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds winger Ryan Hall has played in some memorable games for the Rhinos throughout his career – but his favourite ever match may surprise a few people.

Hall, who is preparing for his testimonial match against Hull KR on Friday night, has won every domestic honour available throughout his Leeds career – but his personal highlight is not a final or major victory.

Hall instead revealed to TotalRL that his choice was Leeds’ 26-24 win at Warrington in the 2011 play-offs, when they travelled to the side who had just finished top of the league and dumped them out of the end-of-season shake-up to reach Old Trafford.