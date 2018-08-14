Hall’s Leeds career finished after ACL injury

Ryan Hall’s incredible career at Leeds Rhinos has come to an end after he was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The England winger suffered an ACL injury in their victory over Toulouse which will not only see him miss the rest of the campaign but the beginning of his maiden NRL season too.

Hall has agreed to join Sydney Roosters next season, bringing an end to his 11-year spell with the Rhinos. In that time he has scored 233 tries for the club and won six Grand Finals, along with two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge.

“This is desperately disappointing news for Ryan first and foremost,” Kevin Sinfield said.

“He has been a big player for the squad this season and I know how much he wanted to help the side during our Qualifiers campaign to make sure he finished his time at the club on the best possible note. He is a complete professional, who looks after himself, and I am sure he will fully recover from this setback.

“Our medical team will be in touch with the Roosters to ensure Ryan has the best possible support to get back to playing as soon as possible. In the meantime, Ryan knows he has the backing of everyone here at the Rhinos.”