Hampshire keen to extend stay with hometown club Wakefield as talks progress

Wakefield scrum-half Ryan Hampshire has revealed he will know within the next seven days whether he will remain at Trinity in 2019: but admits he is keen to stay at the club.

Hampshire has impressed at half-back for his hometown club this year, having joined on an initial one-year deal from Leigh on the eve of the current campaign.

And he insisted he does not want to leave Wakefield in search of a contract elsewhere.

“The move has been perfect, it’s worked how I wanted it to,” he said.

“I’m out of contract at the end of the year so obviously I’m trying to play as well as possible and earn a new deal for 2019.

“I’m playing okay at half-back, I love playing there and at fullback, and I’m just trying to improve every game. We’ll see. If we can get something sorted great, and I’ll be here next year – we’ll see what happens in the next week or so.”

Meanwhile, Hampshire admits any faint hopes Wakefield had of the play-offs this year have now gone following defeat to St Helens on Thursday.

He does, however, believe there is still plenty to play for after the break for the Challenge Cup final.

“We needed to win every game with other teams doing us favours, but we really want to beat Huddersfield in a fortnight because we’ve not beaten them this year,” he said.

“It’s doing our heads in a little bit! But we should still be targeting fifth I think, and we can do it if we put a run of wins together.”

Wakefield coach Chris Chester called Bill Tupou the best centre in Super League in the aftermath of the defeat to St Helens: a sentiment Hampshire agreed with.

The Aucklander has again impressed this year for Trinity, and Hampshire believes Tupou would be well worth any personal accolades which come his way at the season’s end.

“He’s unreal is Bill,” Hampshire said.

“He’s making so many metres, setting up tries and scoring them, so he has become one of the best centres in the competition by far. He’s definitely up there for those accolades like Dream Team and things like that.”